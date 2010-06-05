Tom Watson: Of Sidewalks and Fairy Tales

On Wednesday, Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and 1st District Santa Barbara County Supervisor Salud Carbajal attended the Summerland ribbon cutting for the sidewalk and crosswalk funded by the American Recovery & Reinvestment Act, otherwise known as the “stimulus.” Rep. Capps made much of the notion that projects like these are key to turning our economy around and are important to the future of our country.

That notion strikes me as quite odd, and given the state of our national finances it seems worthy of further discussion. I will assume Mrs. Capps arrives at these conclusions by subscribing to Keynesian spending notions, i.e., that government deficit spending can drive economic growth. An interesting theory to be sure, but unfortunately the evidence of this actually working in real life is quite thin. We tried it during the Great Depression and it didn’t work. The Japanese tried it during their “Lost Decade” of the 1990s, yet they still continue to struggle for growth and now face a debt of 200 percent of their GDP. We have racked up almost $1 trillion in extra debt for our own recent experiment known as the “stimulus” and predictably it has yielded little but a massive new bill for our children and grandchildren to pay back.

Let’s explore why. If government spending could drive growth and end recessions, the government could just spend its way out of any economic slowdown. Obviously that is not the case. Economic fundamentals, the business cycle and many other things outside of government control are the primary driving factors in our economy.

On a more microeconomic level, if one follows a dollar through the system, we can quickly see how this theory Mrs. Capps apparently subscribes to cannot possibly work or will at best be horribly inefficient. Every dollar that is sent to or borrowed by our government instantly turns into about 79 cents to cover the cost of government itself. In the case of the “stimulus,” the government sends out the remainder in politically directed projects like our Summerland sidewalk.

This is a temporary effort that will not yield any sustainable revenue and permanent profit-producing jobs. It looks nice, but wasn’t a must-have. It might be a good deal for the few people who temporarily worked on it, but at what cost? Was that the best use of our money? On the other hand, a dollar left in the private sector will turn into $1.05 or so as businesses invest and grow and create self-sustaining, profit-producing jobs based upon market needs. Where would you invest? I don’t know about you, but $1.05 sounds a lot better than 79 cents.

What our government, and apparently also Rep. Capps, doesn’t seem to understand is that government is an overhead expense. It can’t create productive, self-sustaining, revenue- and profit-producing jobs — jobs that pay taxes and create value and wealth. Wealth creation is a pre-condition to prosperity. Every government job or government program has to be paid for by taking money out of the private sector, where it is no longer at work creating more economic growth. Our money in essence is turning into only 79 cents instead of $1.05 when the government gets its hands on it. We are growing the public sector at the expense of the private sector, and that is a recipe for disaster. Ask our friends in Greece.

While our new Summerland sidewalk is nice, is this really the best use of borrowed money when our country has compiled such massive debt that our very prosperity and financial future are endangered? To answer that question, I took my young son down there to show him what he had just paid for with his future earnings. He wasn’t impressed.

— Tom Watson is a Republican congressional candidate in Tuesday’s primary election.