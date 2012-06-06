Appeals Court Won’t Take Up California Gay-Marriage Ban

Decision means the case over Proposition 8 could go before the U.S. Supreme Court

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals won’t take up the case filed by proponents of the California Proposition 8 gay marriage ban, which means the issue could be appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Proposition 8 supporters wanted to appeal the February ruling, which decided the ban discriminated against gays and lesbians.

Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pride Foundation celebrated Tuesday, saying only about 1 percent of cases appealed to the Supreme Court are actually reviewed, making it likely that the February ruling will stand.

“Optimistic estimates now say that same-sex couples in California could wed as early as next fall if the Supreme Court does not accept the case,” Pacific Pride said in a press release.

