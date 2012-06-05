Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:42 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

‘Driving on Sunshine with an Electric Car’ Focus of Green Drinks Meeting

Michael Chiacos of the Community Environmental Council will speak at the June 19 gathering

By David Fortson for Green Drinks | June 5, 2012 | 2:05 p.m.

“Driving on Sunshine with an Electric Car: The Greenest Way to Get Around Since Riding a Bike” will be the topic of a free talk by Michael Chiacos, energy program transportation specialist for the Community Environmental Council, at the Green Drinks get-together from 6 to 8 p.m. June 19 at the Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

Green Drinks is a monthly gathering of eco-friendly advocates, business owners and nonprofit groups.

“Electric cars get 100 mpg, produce zero tailpipe emissions and cut carbon pollution by 75 percent in California,” Chiacos said. “Find out how Santa Barbara is getting ready for electric cars and why your next car should be electric.”

Chiacos focuses on encouraging alternative transportation and a transition to more fuel-efficient and alternative-fueled vehicles. He is the principal author of the CEC’s Transportation Energy Plan, a comprehensive look at the various technologies, strategies, policies, modes and other options for reducing fossil fuel use.

Chiacos also leads electric vehicle readiness efforts through Plug in Santa Barbara. He serves on the board of the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition and is a member of the Measure A Citizen’s Oversight Committee and the county Air Pollution Control District’s Community Advisory Council.

The host of this month’s Green Drinks is the Synergy Business & Technology Center. Located two blocks from the Pacific Ocean and Chase Palm Park, the center offers a collaborative workplace environment with shared conference, meeting, working, kitchen, bathroom and assembly facilities, not to mention stand-up paddle boards, e-bikes and other recreational toys.

Light appetizers and beverages will be provided. RSVP to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

— David Fortson represents Green Drinks.

