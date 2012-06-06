Capps Wins Primary, Will Face Maldonado in November for 24th Congressional District Seat

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, beat out her challengers in the congressional primary race Tuesday night and will face Republican Abel Maldonado in November for California’s newly drawn 24th Congressional District seat.

Capps grabbed 46.5 percent of the vote with Maldonado, the former lieutenant governor from Santa Maria, finishing second with 30.5 percent.

Coming in third was Republican Chris Mitchum, a former actor and member of the Republican Party Central Committee, with 20.7 percent. Law student Matthew Boutte of San Luis Obispo finished last with 2.4 percent.

Capps has represented the Central Coast for the past 14 years, and her district spanned the coastal area from Oxnard in Ventura County up to Monterey County.

Last year, that district was redrawn to include a wider swath of the Central Coast and is now the 24th District, which consists of all of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. That new district includes inland areas of both counties instead of snaking along the coast.

