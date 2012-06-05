Youth-Run Nonprofit to Break Down Dance at Free Workshop

Everybody Dance Now! will teach hip-hop and breakdance from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday

The nonprofit Everybody Dance Now! will bust a move with Breakdance Project Santa Barbara, a free hip-hop and breakdance workshop open to all Santa Barbara community members.

The Breakdance Project is a free dance workshop created by local teens in an effort to use dance as a platform for social change.

The workshop will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera in Santa Barbara.

During the workshop, 200-plus community members will come together to learn, watch and teach breakdance and hip-hop. The program is inspired by Breakdance Project Uganda, a nonprofit that has used to dance to promote unity and community engagement in Kampala, Uganda.

There will be performances by local breakdancers and workshops on tutting, b-boying, waving and more! No dance experience is necessary. The workshop is open to all members of the Santa Barbara community.

A ceremony will be held at the start of the event in memory of former City Council member and dedicated EDN! supporter Babatunde Folayemi.

— Jess Davis is executive director of Everybody Dance Now!