Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:39 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Youth-Run Nonprofit to Break Down Dance at Free Workshop

Everybody Dance Now! will teach hip-hop and breakdance from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday

By Jess Davis for Everybody Dance Now! | June 5, 2012 | 6:14 p.m.

The nonprofit Everybody Dance Now! will bust a move with Breakdance Project Santa Barbara, a free hip-hop and breakdance workshop open to all Santa Barbara community members.

The Breakdance Project is a free dance workshop created by local teens in an effort to use dance as a platform for social change.

The workshop will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 9 at Peabody Charter School, 3018 Calle Noguera in Santa Barbara.

During the workshop, 200-plus community members will come together to learn, watch and teach breakdance and hip-hop. The program is inspired by Breakdance Project Uganda, a nonprofit that has used to dance to promote unity and community engagement in Kampala, Uganda.

There will be performances by local breakdancers and workshops on tutting, b-boying, waving and more! No dance experience is necessary. The workshop is open to all members of the Santa Barbara community.

A ceremony will be held at the start of the event in memory of former City Council member and dedicated EDN! supporter Babatunde Folayemi.

— Jess Davis is executive director of Everybody Dance Now!

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 