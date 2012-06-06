Gray, Adam Headed for Runoff in Fourth District Supervisor Race

Incumbent gets 39.7 percent of vote, to 37.7 for Adam and 22.4 for Howerton, with all precincts reporting

Incumbent Joni Gray is headed for a runoff in the race for the Fourth District seat on the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.

With all precincts reporting late Tuesday night, Gray had 39.7 percent of the vote, compared to 37.7 percent for farmer Peter Adam and 22.4 for former Lompoc Mayor Joyce Howerton.

To be elected outright, a candidate had to receive more than 50 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s primary balloting, so Gray and Adam, the top two vote-getters, will face off in a November runoff.

Gray, who was appointed to the board by the governor in 1998, is seeking her fourth full term on the board representing the Fourth District. She has traditionally enjoyed strong support from the business and agricultural community, and is seen as part of the conservative bloc on the Board of Supervisors.

Howerton, a longtime community activist, is the executive director of the Santa Barbara County Action Network. She served as mayor of Lompoc from 1992 to 1998.

Adam is a fifth-generation Santa Maria Valley resident, whose family has farmed in the region since the late 1860s. Much of his financial support has come from the agricultural community that historically has supported Gray.

The 4th District includes the city of Lompoc and the incorporated community of Orcutt, south of Santa Maria. It previously included the city of Guadalupe, but that was moved into the 3rd District during redistricting following the 2010 census.

In the race for the First District seat, incumbent Salud Carbajal cruised to an easy victory, essentially without opposition. Montecito resident Carole Lieff filed to run against Carbajal, and her name was on Tuesday’s ballot, but she announced in early May that she was withdrawing from the race and moving out of the area.

With all precincts reporting, Carbajal had 75.9 percent of the vote, to 23.6 for Lieff.

