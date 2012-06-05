Jim Hill Joins Hospice of Santa Barbara as Grief Counselor

Hospice of Santa Barbara Inc. is proud to announce Jim Hill, LCSW, as a new grief counselor.
Hill’s experience includes providing counseling services in hospital inpatient settings and community-based organizations.
Before joining Hospice of Santa Barbara, Hill served as a hospice medical social worker for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care and in private practice in Santa Barbara. He has also worked for Santa Barbara County Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services and Ventura County Behavioral Health.
Hill received a master’s degree in social welfare from UCLA and certification in alcohol and drug studies from UCLA Extension.
He is a graduate of the METTA Institute End-of-Life Care Practitioner Program, and he has completed the Sacred Art of Living and Dying program.
Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one.
For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.
— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.