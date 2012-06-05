Lori Murray Joins American Riviera Bank as VP of Mortgage Lending

She brings more than 18 years of experience in the real estate lending field

Lori Murray has been appointed vice president of mortgage lending for American Riviera Bank.

Murray brings more than 18 years of experience in the real estate lending field.

In the community, she has been active in many nonprofit and community endeavors. She recently was PTA president for Montecito Union School.

With the addition of Murray to the team, American Riviera Bank is now pleased to offer a wide variety of mortgage products. The bank’s new product offerings include owner-occupied loans, investment property lending, second home financing, conventional financing, jumbo loans and portfolio lending to serve the needs of the community.

The bank is now a member of the Coastal Housing Partnership as well as an affiliate of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors.

“Whether you are financing the purchase of your home, refinancing the one you have or investing in a second home, we are here to help,” President/CEO Jeff DeVine said.

American Riviera Bank, a full-service community bank focused on serving the lending and deposit needs of businesses and consumers, is located at 1033 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara.

— Michelle Martinich is senior vice president and chief financial officer for American Riviera Bank.