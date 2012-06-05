Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:51 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Voters Slam Door on Bridge with Measure Y Defeat

Initiative blocks developer's access to Veronica Meadows project

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 5, 2012

Santa Barbara voters rejected Veronica Meadows developer Mark Lee’s attempt to get a bridge built on city parkland, with 65.9 percent opposing Measure Y.

Lee has been fighting to get his housing development built for 12 years and the plans include a concrete access bridge across Arroyo Burro Creek to connect the homes to Las Positas Road.

He infused the Yes on Y campaign with $250,000 of his own money, not counting election costs, and said the project would be a boon to the community and help clean up the creek at a time when there are fewer public resources available. The measure had many supporters and opponents, ranging from local politicians to nonprofit organizations. Opponents argued that the bridge would damage the creek area and the project would set a dangerous precedent by allowing developers to use public parkland.

The 25-unit project has been approved by the City Council, but a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge decided Lee had to get voter approval for the bridge since it would rest partly on undeveloped city land.

With defeat, Lee will have to pursue alternative access routes to the development, perhaps through the next-door Alan Road neighborhood.

