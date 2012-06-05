MedBridge Announces Reorganization of Management

Ruth Loomer will take on new role of chief of staff, Audrey Dunlop will become general manager and Caleb Rhoads will serve as controller

MedBridge, a leading ambulatory surgery center development and management company, announces several positive changes to its management team that will enhance and improve the physician and patient experience.

MedBridge has been completely dedicated to serving ASC business needs in a way that allows physicians to commit their time to healing patients. After more than 12 years of experience exclusively serving ASCs, MedBridge has chosen to adopt physician practice management into its repertoire. Concurrently, MedBridge has made numerous changes that will improve its organizational structure to accommodate this growth both internally and externally.

Ruth Loomer, who has held the position of general manager for the past five years, will be shifting into a new role as chief of staff, and Audrey Dunlop, with nearly 10 years of experience with MedBridge, will fill the role of general manager.

“Mrs. Dunlop brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role through the many hats she has worn while at MedBridge,” President/CEO Dave Odell said. “In addition to her short stint as controller, Audrey has managed the startup, Medicare certification and accreditation of several surgery centers. She also has experience managing the day-to-day operations of a surgery center, including revenue cycle management. She is our most well-rounded resource and this new management role fits her perfectly.”

Caleb Rhoads has served as MedBridge’s controller for nearly five years. With the tremendous fiscal oversight he has afforded to MedBridge’s team, he will transition to a hybrid role of director of financial services/controller. Rhoads will continue to supervise financial operations as well as oversight to patient services, billing, accounting and accounts receivable departments.

As chief of staff, Loomer will lend her expertise to Rhoads and Dunlop, supervising the leadership of MedBridge’s Santa Barbara-based team. Loomer will continue to mentor, guide and shape MedBridge’s culture and people moving forward, but will incline her skills to aid higher management.

MedBridge embraces and capitalizes on change in the organization, always facilitating an environment of growth.

“These changes will strengthen our organization in a way that will allow us to serve our physicians and patients more effectively,” Loomer said.

— Alexandria Sumner is a sales and marketing coordinator for MedBridge.