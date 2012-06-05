Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 4:03 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Business

MedBridge Announces Reorganization of Management

Ruth Loomer will take on new role of chief of staff, Audrey Dunlop will become general manager and Caleb Rhoads will serve as controller

By Alexandria Sumner for MedBridge | June 5, 2012 | 3:55 p.m.

MedBridge, a leading ambulatory surgery center development and management company, announces several positive changes to its management team that will enhance and improve the physician and patient experience.

MedBridge has been completely dedicated to serving ASC business needs in a way that allows physicians to commit their time to healing patients. After more than 12 years of experience exclusively serving ASCs, MedBridge has chosen to adopt physician practice management into its repertoire. Concurrently, MedBridge has made numerous changes that will improve its organizational structure to accommodate this growth both internally and externally.

Ruth Loomer, who has held the position of general manager for the past five years, will be shifting into a new role as chief of staff, and Audrey Dunlop, with nearly 10 years of experience with MedBridge, will fill the role of general manager.

“Mrs. Dunlop brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to her new role through the many hats she has worn while at MedBridge,” President/CEO Dave Odell said. “In addition to her short stint as controller, Audrey has managed the startup, Medicare certification and accreditation of several surgery centers. She also has experience managing the day-to-day operations of a surgery center, including revenue cycle management. She is our most well-rounded resource and this new management role fits her perfectly.”

Caleb Rhoads has served as MedBridge’s controller for nearly five years. With the tremendous fiscal oversight he has afforded to MedBridge’s team, he will transition to a hybrid role of director of financial services/controller. Rhoads will continue to supervise financial operations as well as oversight to patient services, billing, accounting and accounts receivable departments.

As chief of staff, Loomer will lend her expertise to Rhoads and Dunlop, supervising the leadership of MedBridge’s Santa Barbara-based team. Loomer will continue to mentor, guide and shape MedBridge’s culture and people moving forward, but will incline her skills to aid higher management.

MedBridge embraces and capitalizes on change in the organization, always facilitating an environment of growth.

“These changes will strengthen our organization in a way that will allow us to serve our physicians and patients more effectively,” Loomer said.

— Alexandria Sumner is a sales and marketing coordinator for MedBridge.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 