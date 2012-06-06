Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:39 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspected L.A. Meth Dealer

Cesar Delgadillo accused of supplying methamphetamine to multiple local drug dealers

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Managing Editor | @NoozhawkNews | June 6, 2012 | 1:55 a.m.

Cesar Delgadillo
Cesar Delgadillo

After a 10-month investigation, Santa Barbara police have arrested a man suspected of supplying methamphetamine to multiple dealers in the Santa Barbara region.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Santa Barbara narcotics detectives received information about 10 months ago that an L.A. area drug dealer was supplying meth to a local dealer. With help from an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, detectives identified the L.A. suspect as 32-year-old Cesar Delgadillo and determined he was working with multiple dealers in the local region.

Detectives obtained search warrants in May for Delgadillo and his West Covina residence, according to Harwood.

He said Delgadillo was located at a motel on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria in the early morning hours of May 31. He was detained without incident, and his car was towed to the Santa Barbara Police Department to be searched.

A police canine assisting in the search of Delgadillo’s car found about 6.3 ounces of methamphetamine hidden inside, according to Harwood.

At Delgadillo’s residence, Harwood said, detectives found an additional ounce of methamphetamine and $8,600 in cash, believed by police to be drug proceeds. The value of the drugs was estimated to be $7,000 to $8,000.

Delgadillo was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $30,000.

Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 