Santa Barbara Police Arrest Suspected L.A. Meth Dealer

After a 10-month investigation, Santa Barbara police have arrested a man suspected of supplying methamphetamine to multiple dealers in the Santa Barbara region.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said Santa Barbara narcotics detectives received information about 10 months ago that an L.A. area drug dealer was supplying meth to a local dealer. With help from an agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, detectives identified the L.A. suspect as 32-year-old Cesar Delgadillo and determined he was working with multiple dealers in the local region.

Detectives obtained search warrants in May for Delgadillo and his West Covina residence, according to Harwood.

He said Delgadillo was located at a motel on Carpinteria Avenue in Carpinteria in the early morning hours of May 31. He was detained without incident, and his car was towed to the Santa Barbara Police Department to be searched.

A police canine assisting in the search of Delgadillo’s car found about 6.3 ounces of methamphetamine hidden inside, according to Harwood.

At Delgadillo’s residence, Harwood said, detectives found an additional ounce of methamphetamine and $8,600 in cash, believed by police to be drug proceeds. The value of the drugs was estimated to be $7,000 to $8,000.

Delgadillo was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on felony charges of possession of methamphetamine for sale and transportation of methamphetamine. Bail was set at $30,000.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.