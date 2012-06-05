Santa Barbara Chamber, Young Professionals Hosting Networking Event

Free gathering will be held June 13 at the new Synergy Business & Technology Center

The Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce and the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club are joining together to host a professional networking event from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 13 at the new Synergy Business & Technology Center, 1 N. Calle Cesar Chavez in Santa Barbara.

Join two of the leading networking groups in Santa Barbara for lively conversation, a glass of wine and appetizers provided by Bacara Resort & Spa and Killer B’s BBQ and Bar.

The event is free to the business community to encourage strong professional relationships throughout the Santa Barbara area.

The Synergy Business & Technology Center is a new facility offering collaborative work spaces for entrepreneurs, technologists and start-up ventures. It is located just two blocks off of the beach.

Don’t forget to bring your business cards to enter for a chance to win a free Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce membership for one year. The offer applies to either future or existing members.

For more information about this event, call contact Stephanie Armstrong at the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce at 805.965.3023 or Nick Ulrich at the Santa Barbara Young Professionals Club at 805.884.0307.

— Stephanie Armstrong represents the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce.