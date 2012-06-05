Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:44 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Summer Solstice Tennis Tournament to Tee Off Saturday

Fundraiser includes a mimosa and bagel breakfast and a barbecue

By Claudia Bratton for the Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration | June 5, 2012 | 1:01 p.m.

The 10th annual Summer Solstice Tennis Tournament and Barbecue will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Santa Barbara Tennis Club, 2375 Foothill Road.

The tournament is doubles round-robin style and limited to 48 players. Players sign up as individuals and will be randomly paired.

Pairings and tournament drawing will take place Saturday morning during the mimosa and bagel breakfast. Warm-up courts will be available from 9:30 a.m. until actual tournament play starting at 11 a.m. Each player will be assigned a handicap. Players, their friends and spouses can “buy” the teams in a live auction.

Prizes will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams.

The cost is $60, which includes barbecue, mimosa and bagel breakfast, silent auction and Solstice T-shirt. Non-playing friends and family may attend for $25. Call 805.965.3396 for more information

The Solstice Parade will start at noon June 23 on State Street. The parade floods into Alameda Park at Micheltorena and Anacapa streets, where the three-day celebration will be from June 22-24.

Click here for more information.

— Claudia Bratton is director of the Summer Solstice Celebration.

 

