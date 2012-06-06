Three Suspects Arrested in Graffiti Vandalism

Two men and a teen are accused of spray-painting a San Pascual Street building

Santa Barbara police have arrested three suspects believed to be responsible for spray-painting large areas of graffiti on a building on the 800 block of San Pascual Street and along railroad tracks.

Four officers responded to a call of vandalism shortly before noon on Sunday.

The person who called 9-1-1 advised police that the suspects were walking north along the railroad tracks in the vicinity of San Pascual and Canon Perdido streets, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

He said one of the officers confronted two suspects after observing them spray-painting a wall along the westside of railroad tracks south of Carrillo Street.

Another officer confronted a third suspect on the 500 block of West Carrillo Street.

Harwood said the suspects were identified as Miguel Angel Ramirez, 21, Antonio Ramirez Jr., 19, and a 16-year-old male.

Miguel and Antonio Ramirez were arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony vandalism and trespassing on railroad property. Bail for each was set at $20,000.

Harwood said the case against the juvenile was referred to the Probation Department. He was released to his parents.

