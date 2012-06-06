Voters Snuff Out State Tobacco Tax Hike But Endorse Term Limits Revision

California voters rejected a state tobacco tax hike in Tuesday’s election but gave their approval to longer legislative term limits, the Secretary of State’s Office reported.

In the presidential primary, meanwhile, Republican Mitt Romney garnered 79.6 percent of the vote, with Ron Paul a distant second at 10.2 percent. Romney clinched the Republican nomination a week ago.

Among Democrats, President Barack Obama was easily renominated.

California’s presidential primary was essentially an after-thought this year. In 2008, the primary was moved up to February but Gov. Jerry Brown signed legislation last year returning it to its customary June schedule.

With 100 percent of the ballots counted statewide early Wednesday, Proposition 29, which called for an increase of the state’s cigarette tax, went down to defeat, 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent. Proponents of the measure said it would have raised $735 million annually for cancer research, stop-smoking programs and law enforcement, but voters were not persuaded.

Proposition 28, the term-limits measure, received their enthusiastic support, however, and coasted to a 61.4 percent to 38.6 percent victory. The measure will permit legislators to serve longer periods in either the state Senate or the Assembly but reduce their overall time limit to 12 years from 14.

In the U.S. Senate race, incumbent Democrat Dianne Feinstein led a 24-candidate field with 49.3 percent of the vote. Republican Elizabeth Emken was second with 12.5 percent.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.a href=