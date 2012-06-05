Tuesday, June 26 , 2018, 3:36 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 

Tom Donohue: Increased Productivity Could Propel Economic Recovery

Energy sector and infrastructure system offer opportunities for improvement

By Tom Donohue | June 5, 2012 | 7:41 p.m.

Many things could help bolster our weak recovery, support growth and create jobs — more exports of American products and services, fewer onerous regulations and greater certainty, to name a few. One factor often overlooked is increased productivity.

Greater productivity means higher median income for workers, enabling them to buy and invest more, which leads to job growth. It means that U.S. companies are better able to compete in a tough global economy. It means lower inflation and more available capital to invest. And it means a rising standard of living for everyone.

We have several opportunities to propel productivity. The energy sector is a perfect example. Natural gas was once one of our costliest supplies. Thanks in large part to technology, we now have the ability to more affordably extract and develop natural gas at record rates. The result is lower prices, a stable supply, more jobs and a surge in revenues. The United States is now poised to be a net exporter of natural gas. Driving energy productivity also gives energy-intensive manufacturers reason to stay put, rather than relocate overseas where fuel might be cheaper.

We could also increase productivity by modernizing our infrastructure system and keeping our supply chain seamless and efficient. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Transportation Performance Index, failure to maintain our infrastructure will cost us $1 trillion in GDP by 2020. But removing infrastructure inefficiencies and choke points in the supply chain could drive down consumer prices by reducing transportation costs.

Small reforms can make a difference. Virtually everything we buy is transported on trucks, and we can make them more productive by letting the same engine pull two slightly longer trailers. Allowing trucks to pull two 33-foot trailers, instead of two 28-foot trailers, would increase productivity 16 percent, without compromising safety, impacting the condition of our roads or decreasing fuel efficiency.

But doesn’t increased productivity mean fewer jobs? That could happen for some workers in some cases. In advanced manufacturing, for example, automation has displaced some assembly line workers. But new jobs will be created in technology industries that enable this automation. Moreover, when companies translate efficiency gains into cost savings and pass them on to their customers, consumers will, in turn, spend their money in other parts of the economy. And that creates jobs. Businesses may also opt to direct the money saved in one area into new job-creating ventures.

One of the driving forces of productivity gains is innovation. Next week I’ll discuss the elements of the Chamber of Commerce’s innovation agenda and how they can drive growth and jobs in our economy.

— Tom Donohue is president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 