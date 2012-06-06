Traffic Stop Leads to Gun Discovery, Arrest of Driver

21-year-old man facing charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm

A routine traffic stop near the intersection of Calle Real and Highway 154 on Sunday night led to the arrest of the driver on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a gun, according to Santa Barbara police.

An officer initiated the traffic spot about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, pulling over the driver of a silver Mercedes because it didn’t have its lights on, according to Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The officer returned to his deliver to perform a records check on the driver, 21-year-old Joseph Albert Roberson, on felony probation with search terms for possession of a deadly weapon.

A second officer responded to the scene to assist with a search of the vehicle. According to Harwood, the officers found a luggage bag containing a .22-caliber semi-automatic pistol, a loaded magazine and 500 rounds of ammunition. With the gun were a black ski mask, black gloves and a black bandana, he said.

Roberson told officers that he got the firearm from a friend and offered no explanation for the mask, gloves and bandana, Harwood said.

Roberson was arrested and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on a felony charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of unlawful possession of ammunition. Bail was set at $35,000.

Harwood said Roberson’s probation officer was contacted, and he placed a no-bail detainer on Roberson.

