Warm, Blustery Conditions Expected in Santa Barbara County

A wind warning has been issued, with gusts to 60 mph possible in some areas, according to the National Weather Service

Warm and windy.

That describes the conditions expected Tuesday into Wednesday in Santa Barbara County.

A wind advisory is in effect through 5 p.m. Tuesday, and it will then be upgraded to a wind warning, according to the National Weather Service.

Gusts to 60 mph are possible into the evening hours, especially in the canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Range, forecasters said.

There is the potential for high winds to knock down trees and power lines, and create hazardous driving conditions, particularly on Highway 101 and Highway 154 below San Marcos Pass, forecasters said.

Highs near 80 are expected on the South Coast Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping to around 70 later in the week and into the weekend. Overnight lows should be in the mid to upper-50s.

In the North County, an “air-quality watch” has been issued by the county Air Pollution Control District, which warned that the windy conditions “could produce elevated particle levels and poor air quality in some areas, especially the Santa Maria area.”

People with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children, should limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air, district officials said.

More information is available online at www.OurAir.org, and by calling 805.961.8802.

