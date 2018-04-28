Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Makes a Mark with Donated Pens to Children in Africa

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, a Santa Barbara-based accounting firm, put a printer mistake to good use by donating more than 1,500 gold pens to school children in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Through the Develop Africa and Door of Hope organizations, BPW was able to send the much-needed school supplies to the Vickrays Community Primary School, United Mission Community Primary School, Grace Christians in Action Church and school children in the Wellington community in Sierra Leone.

The donation was a result of a printer error in producing an incorrect logo on the firm’s pens. To avoid being wasteful and throwing away the perfectly usable pens, BPW figured out a way to repurpose the pens to fulfill a need and make a small difference to those who may need them most.

BPW donated the pens to Develop Africa, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to establish meaningful and sustainable development in Africa.

Develop Africa is a winning charity of Chase Community Giving and is involved in a range of programs in Africa supporting education, microfinance and small businesses, job skills/leadership development training, etc.

Giving back to the community has always been and always will be part of BPW’s culture and philosophy. BPW supports more than 60 nonprofit organizations and is dedicated to helping programs succeed and seeing missions achieved.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.