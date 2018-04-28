Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:43 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf Makes a Mark with Donated Pens to Children in Africa

By Bonnie Zappacosta for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP | June 5, 2013 | 3:53 p.m.

Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP, a Santa Barbara-based accounting firm, put a printer mistake to good use by donating more than 1,500 gold pens to school children in Sierra Leone, Africa.

Through the Develop Africa and Door of Hope organizations, BPW was able to send the much-needed school supplies to the Vickrays Community Primary School, United Mission Community Primary School, Grace Christians in Action Church and school children in the Wellington community in Sierra Leone.

The donation was a result of a printer error in producing an incorrect logo on the firm’s pens. To avoid being wasteful and throwing away the perfectly usable pens, BPW figured out a way to repurpose the pens to fulfill a need and make a small difference to those who may need them most.

BPW donated the pens to Develop Africa, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to establish meaningful and sustainable development in Africa.

Develop Africa is a winning charity of Chase Community Giving and is involved in a range of programs in Africa supporting education, microfinance and small businesses, job skills/leadership development training, etc.

If you or your organization is thinking of throwing away items that could be put to better use, Develop Africa makes the donation process simple, affordable and, most of all, impactful. Click here for more about the organization.

Giving back to the community has always been and always will be part of BPW’s culture and philosophy. BPW supports more than 60 nonprofit organizations and is dedicated to helping programs succeed and seeing missions achieved.

Click here to view other nonprofit organizations that BPW supports.

— Bonnie Zappacosta is the marketing manager for Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 