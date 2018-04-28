Danielle Broida of Santa Barbara Receives Whitman College’s Award for Environmental Excellence

Danielle Broida of Santa Barbara was honored with an award upon her graduation from Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash.

Broida was selected to receive the Thomas E. Cronin Award for Environmental Excellence, an award established in honor of a former Whitman president. Each year it is given to students, faculty and staff who demonstrate leadership and commitment to the environment.

Broida is a 2009 graduate of Santa Barbara High School. She received a bachelor’s degree in environmental humanities during the Whitman commencement ceremony on May 19.

Whitman College is an independent, nonsectarian residential college fostering intellectual vitality, confidence and leadership in its 1,450 students. Also noted for its commitment to environmental principles, Whitman is characterized by intellect, down-to-earth sensibilities, collaboration over competition and an active lifestyle.

— Gillian Frew represents Whitman College.