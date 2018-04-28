Granada Theatre to Welcome Jazz Musician Jessy J Upstairs at the ‘G’

The Granada Theatre’s Upstairs at the “G” series presents Jessy J, Mexican-American jazz saxophonist, singer and songwriter, at 8 p.m. this Thursday.

With her sizzling mix of hot beats, Latin and samba rhythms, instantly captivating melodies, and model looks, contemporary jazz enthusiasts will not want to miss Jessy’s intimate performance in the McCune Founders Room.

The Granada Theatre’s Upstairs at the “G” performances are part of a series of events presented at the Granada Theatre, offering a very special, more intimate seating format in the McCune Founders Room. Limited to 120 seats, Upstairs at the “G” performances offer an up-close musical experience unlike anything else in Santa Barbara.

A true musical prodigy, Jessy began playing piano at age 4 and spent most of her childhood as a competitive artist, performing at major conferences, competitions and festivals. After graduating from USC with a degree in jazz studies — she was named Most Outstanding Jazz Student of her class — she jumped quickly into recording sessions with artists like Michael Bublé and toured with The Temptations and Jessica Simpson.

Jessy J’s auspicious debut on Peak Records, a division of Concord Music Group, titled Tequila Moon was released March 4, 2008. The album earned Jessy such accolades as Radio & Records’ “Debut Artist of the Year” and “Contemporary Jazz Song of the Year” by R&R and Billboard for the title track, which held the No. 1 spot for eight weeks.

The hit “Tropical Rain,” from her 2009 release True Love, reached the No. 1 spot on the Smooth Jazz Top 20 Countdown, as well as the R&R and Billboard jazz charts. Jessy’s latest album, Hot Sauce, released in 2011, spotlights her collaborations with some of today’s most prominent contemporary jazz musicians, including guitarists Paul Brown and Ray Parker Jr., keyboardists Joe Sample and Gregg Karukas, and drummer Harvey Mason of Fourplay.

The 30-year-old’s natural musical talent has led her to perform with Michael Bolton, Christian Castro, Seal, El Chicano and Survivor’s Jim Peterik. She describes her latest album, Hot Sauce, as having some songs that are really hot with a spicy Latin flavor, and other that are cool like the bluesy side of jazz. No matter what song she is playing, her voice and smooth saxophone playing is sure to set your musical taste buds on fire!

This special show is made possible, in part, by Sarah and Roger Chrisman, who are pleased to welcome Jessy J to the historic Granada Theatre. Tickets are $53. Click here to purchase online or call the Granada Theatre box office at 805.899.2222.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Granada Theatre.