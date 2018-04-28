Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:50 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Peace Crane Project Launches for U.N. International Day of Peace

By Sue DiCicco for Armed with the Arts | June 5, 2013

Armed with the Arts Inc. of Santa Barbara announces the launch of the Peace Crane Project in conjunction with the United Nations International Day of Peace on Sept. 21.

Designed to promote the concept of peace and community within and among schools, homes, states and nations, everyone around the world, including students, community groups, families and individuals, are invited to participate.

Armed with the Arts was founded by former Disney animator and Santa Barbara native Sue DiCicco, following the tragic shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.

“My first reaction was to wonder what ‘they’ were going to do about the issue of violence in our schools and watch as others voiced their opinions,” DiCicco said. “But, after days of listening to the media and politicians plunge us into debates no one could win, I came to believe we each need to step up, to do what we are able to change the conversation and move our children towards a more peaceful world. As someone who has dedicated my life to engaging and entertaining children through my art, I knew I was in a unique position to connect, and launch a powerful initiative.”

DiCicco’s Armed with the Arts now strives to arm children with the skills and confidence to express themselves creatively and in a positive way.

Seeing her posts on Facebook, the United Nations International Day of Peace NGO Committee invited DiCicco to join their team, with the idea that Armed with the Arts would create a project for children worldwide to promote peace and Peace Day. From that, the Peace Crane Project was born.

The Peace Crane Project invites every child in the world to compose a poem, write a message or paint a picture of peace, then fold it into an origami crane. The cranes can then be shared in the community or traded with children around the world through the Peace Crane Project website. With millions of children anticipated to participate, classrooms and groups throughout the United States, Canada, England, France, Russia, Hong Kong, Nepal, Mexico, Brazil, Nigeria, Kenya, Cameroon and India have already signed up to be part of this exciting event.

The children can also meet one another through the Armed with the Arts video conferencing services, designed to connect classrooms exchanging cranes, and provide a worldwide stage for children to read their poems and share their artwork, school, and culture.

“It’s a simple idea that can have a huge impact,” DiCicco said. “The more our children connect and learn about one another, the more they can see our similarities and respect our differences, the closer we will all be to living in harmony within our own homes and communities, and with our neighbors around the world.”

Click here for more information or to join the Peace Crane Project online.

— Sue DiCicco is the founder of Armed with the Arts Inc..

