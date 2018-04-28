Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Fair and Breezy 73º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Local Law Enforcement Officials Carry the Torch in Support of Special Olympics

The Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run fundraiser passes through Santa Barbara

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 5, 2013 | 10:44 p.m.

Santa Barbara County law enforcement officials raised $100,000 for the Special Olympics by participating in the Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday, with runners representing 18 agencies.

The money will go toward the Southern California Special Olympics event at California State University-Long Beach this weekend, which will host 1,100 athletes, according to Sara Spataro, regional director of the Special Olympics.

More than 2,000 officers traveled 500 miles, and the South Coast had 70 runners for its portion of the journey.

Runners started heading south from San Luis Obispo County and north from San Diego so that every route converges at CSU Long Beach.

Santa Barbara County Probation Department personnel take the torch from downtown Santa Barbara to Coast Village Road during Wednesday's Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)
Santa Barbara County Probation Department personnel take the torch from downtown Santa Barbara to Coast Village Road during Wednesday’s Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run. (Giana Magnoli / Noozhawk photo)

For the South County, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department personnel handed the torch off to the Santa Barbara Police Department team at State Street and Calle Real, which then handed it off to the Probation Department team downtown.

Runners took one-mile legs each, but several people took on much longer stretches, according to Santa Barbara police Lt. James Pfleging.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley, DA investigator Patrick Adams and Spataro thanked everyone for participating in this and other fundraisers, such as the Tip-a-Cop program, at a quick ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Dudley and 21 of her colleagues then quickly got down to Coast Village Road to take the torch from the Probation Department. She said she’s proud to have the most participants out of South County agencies, she said, and threw them all a party at her Carpinteria home after they finished the run.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 