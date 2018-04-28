Local Law Enforcement Officials Carry the Torch in Support of Special Olympics

Santa Barbara County law enforcement officials raised $100,000 for the Special Olympics by participating in the Southern California Law Enforcement Torch Run on Wednesday, with runners representing 18 agencies.

The money will go toward the Southern California Special Olympics event at California State University-Long Beach this weekend, which will host 1,100 athletes, according to Sara Spataro, regional director of the Special Olympics.

More than 2,000 officers traveled 500 miles, and the South Coast had 70 runners for its portion of the journey.

Runners started heading south from San Luis Obispo County and north from San Diego so that every route converges at CSU Long Beach.

For the South County, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department personnel handed the torch off to the Santa Barbara Police Department team at State Street and Calle Real, which then handed it off to the Probation Department team downtown.

Runners took one-mile legs each, but several people took on much longer stretches, according to Santa Barbara police Lt. James Pfleging.

District Attorney Joyce Dudley, DA investigator Patrick Adams and Spataro thanked everyone for participating in this and other fundraisers, such as the Tip-a-Cop program, at a quick ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

Dudley and 21 of her colleagues then quickly got down to Coast Village Road to take the torch from the Probation Department. She said she’s proud to have the most participants out of South County agencies, she said, and threw them all a party at her Carpinteria home after they finished the run.

