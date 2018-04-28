Valle Verde Residents See Firsthand the Progress of Expansion Project

Excitement is building at Valle Verde, a senior living community in Santa Barbara.

Residents and future residents participated in hard-hat tours last week to view construction progress of the expansion coming soon to the community, and enjoyed a hands-on, insider’s look at the 40 new residential homes.

The $30 million community expansion will also include renovations to the poolside bistro, fitness center and wellness clinic, and will add new parking spaces. Construction is projected to be complete next summer.

Valle Verde already has 95 percent of the new residential living homes reserved, and expects to be fully reserved by the end of the month.

Click here for more information about Valle Verde, or call 800.750.5089.

— Dani Row is a publicist representing Valle Verde.