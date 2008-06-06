1000 Block of Shoreline Drive to be Closed for Sewer Repairs

Click here for more information or call supervising engineer Tim Gaasch at 805.897.2502 or supervising civil engineer Loree Cole at 805.564.5376.

To hasten the construction and minimize neighborhood disruption, crews will shut down the street to replace a sewer main that provides service to the Mesa area. Traffic will be detoured to La Marina, Loma Alta and other nearby streets that connect with Cliff Drive. The bike path and pedestrian sidewalks along Shoreline will remain open during construction.

The 1000 block of Shoreline Drive, between La Marina and Loma Alta drives, will be closed for sewer main repair for up to five days beginning Monday, the city of Santa Barbara Public Works Department announced Thursday.

