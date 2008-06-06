Former Westmont Pitcher Bagley Selected in MLB Draft

Tyson Bagley goes in the 11th round to the San Diego Padres.

The San Diego Padres selected former Westmont pitcher Tyson Bagley in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

Bagley pitched for the Warriors during his freshman year before playing for Cisco Junior College as a sophomore. He finished his collegiate career at Dallas Baptist in Texas.

At Westmont, Bagley posted an ERA of 4.68 and a record of 3-7. The freshman produced 87 strikeouts in 75 innings of play while allowing just 52 walks.

Assuming the role of closer for the Patriots in his senior year at Dallas Baptist, Bagley posted an ERA of 2.56 in 38.2 innings of work. Appearing in 28 games, Bagley recorded 11 saves and earned a record of 4-2. Bagley struck out 56 batters and gave up just 23 walks.

Ron Smith is Westmont‘s sports information director.