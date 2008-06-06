Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:40 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Former Westmont Pitcher Bagley Selected in MLB Draft

Tyson Bagley goes in the 11th round to the San Diego Padres.

By Ron Smith | June 6, 2008 | 6:37 p.m.

The San Diego Padres selected former Westmont pitcher Tyson Bagley in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

Bagley pitched for the Warriors during his freshman year before playing for Cisco Junior College as a sophomore. He finished his collegiate career at Dallas Baptist in Texas. 

At Westmont, Bagley posted an ERA of 4.68 and a record of 3-7. The freshman produced 87 strikeouts in 75 innings of play while allowing just 52 walks. 

Assuming the role of closer for the Patriots in his senior year at Dallas Baptist, Bagley posted an ERA of 2.56 in 38.2 innings of work. Appearing in 28 games, Bagley recorded 11 saves and earned a record of 4-2. Bagley struck out 56 batters and gave up just 23 walks.

Ron Smith is Westmont‘s sports information director.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 