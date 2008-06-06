Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 9:39 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Major-League Baseball Draft Picks Up Seven Gauchos

UCSB catcher Chris McMurray is the highest draftee, going in the 18th round to the Cincinnati Reds.

By Rory Davis | June 6, 2008 | 11:22 p.m.

Seven UCSB baseball players were selected on the second day of the 2008 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft on Friday. Chris McMurray, Jason Roenicke, Chuck Huggins, Mike Zuanich, Kyle Brown, Patrick Rose and Brian Gump rounded out the Gaucho draft class. In addition, Dos Pueblos High product and UCSB recruit Chris Joyce was selected in the 10th round. McMurray, a catcher, was the highest Gaucho draftee, going in the 18th round to the Cincinnati Reds.

McMurray, the 539th pick of the draft, had a stellar junior campaign for the Gauchos in 2008. The Mission Viejo native finished the season with a .312 batting average, and was second on the team with eight home runs and a .545 slugging percentage. McMurray’s contribution didn’t end with the bat, as the junior fielded an impressive .990 in 310 chances behind the dish.

“Any time you have a successful season as we did this year, it’s usually because you have outstanding players, and it’s nice to see them get rewarded in the draft,” head coach Bob Brontsema said.

Reliever Roenicke was the second Gaucho to go, getting selected in the 19th round by the Toronto Blue Jays. Roenicke finished his first year at UCSB with a 5.02 ERA in 17 appearances out of the bullpen. The flame-throwing right-hander also was tied for the team-lead in saves with three.

Senior southpaw Huggins was drafted in the 23rd round with the 699th overall selection by the Toronto Blue Jays. A year after being drafted in the 33rd round by the Arizona Diamond Backs, Huggins’ fantastic senior campaign improved his draft standing dramatically. The Redwood City native finished the year with an 8-3 record, 4.40 ERA, and an impressive 77-to-26 strikeout to walk ratio. Huggins’ eight wins, 77 strikeouts and .252 batting average against were good for fourth, seventh and fifth, respectively, in the Big West Conference.

Next to go was Gaucho MVP Zuanich. The left fielder was selected with the 857th overall selection by the Colorado Rockies in the 28th round. Zuanich had a monster year for UCSB, leading the Big West with 14 home runs and placing second in RBI with 57. In addition, the Torrance native had a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage while finishing fourth in slugging percentage (.588) in the conference.

Brown had an amazing senior year for the Gauchos, leading the team with a 2.95 ERA, while finishing second with 21 appearances out of the bullpen. The lefty was drafted in the 33rd round on Friday by the Seattle Mariners. Brown’s stingy .250 batting average against and 17 strikeouts in 21.1 innings pitched provided the Gauchos with quality relief in tight situations all year.

Third baseman Rose went in the 36th round to the Colorado Rockies. The 1097th overall selection led the Gauchos with a .357 batting average and a .435 on-base percentage. His .357 average, .435 on-base percentage and five triples were good for sixth, eighth and third, respectively, in the Big West. Rose recorded 17 multihit games in 2008, including five three-hit performances, one four-hit outburst and one five-for-five effort.

Rounding out the Gaucho draft class was junior outfielder Gump. He led the Big West in at-bats and plate appearances, placed second in stolen bases, was fifth in runs scored and eighth in hits. The sweet-swinging lefty battled lead off for the Gauchos the entire year, compiling 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 36 RBI. The Westminster native also placed sixth in the Big West with a .992 fielding percentage.

In addition to the seven Gauchos drafted, Dos Pueblos High School product and left-handed pitcher Joyce was selected in the 10th round (307th overall selection) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“Everyone wants to be drafted, and hopefully some of the other guys who didn’t get the opportunity will still have the chance to play professionally through free agency,” Brontsema said. “I’m excited for the guys and for the opportunities that lay ahead for them.”

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 