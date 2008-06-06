Ocean Awareness Festival Set for Saturday

The Ty Warner Sea Center is hosting an Ocean Awareness Festival and Beach Cleanup from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Join the celebration of World Ocean Day with a Beach Cleanup at Stearns Wharf/East Beach from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Afterward, head to the sea center for festivities, including booths from ocean organizations, ocean crafts and a plastic bag exchange. Admission is free with center admission.

The festival is funded in part by a grant from the California Integrated Waste Management Board.

The concept of a World Ocean Day was first proposed in 1992 by the Canada government at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro. Although not yet officially designated by the United Nations, an increasing number of countries use June 8 as an opportunity each year to celebrate our world ocean and our personal connection to the sea.

Easter Moorman is the marketing and public relations manager for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.