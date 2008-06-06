Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:31 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

San Marcos High Makes a Splash with Cool New Pool

New aquatics complex includes $2.2 million pool, one-meter diving board, bleachers and other improvements.

By Barbara Keyani | June 6, 2008 | 5:54 a.m.
image
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was the final step in San Marcos High’s long journey to a new pool. Doing the honors Thursday were, from left, David Hetyonk, the Santa Barbara School Districts’ facilities and operations director; project coordinator Carl Mayrose; Principal Craig Morgan; Barbara Wheeler, aquatics program booster parent; Assistant Principal Ed Behrens; PTA president Niloofar Kilpelainen; schools Superintendent Brian Sarvis; and swimming and water polo coach Brett Zylstra. (Barbara Keyani photo / Santa Barbara School District)

After nearly a year of construction, and in the school’s 50th anniversary year, San Marcos High dedicated its new swimming pool Thursday at the San Marcos Aquatics Complex. Afterward, swimmers dove right in to use it.

image
Among those in the swim Thursday were, from left, Christine Goetsch, Jade Wentz-Fitzgerald, Parinda Sukavivatana and Sam Monson. (Barbara Keyani photo / Santa Barbara School District)

The $2.2 million pool, built with Measure V bond funds in a project that got under way in July, is 25 meters by 25 yards (eight lanes x seven lanes), significantly larger than the pool it replaced, which was 15 meters by 25 yards. Maximum occupancy is 123 people in the water and 263 on the deck. The 403,050-gallon pool features a one-meter diving board and accessible lifts for users with disabilities. The project also included rehabilitation of the outdoor basketball court, which served as a staging area during construction; a new concrete pad for team staging; new pool equipment; new operable windows in the pool office; and new pool area gates.

The pool deck sports new aluminum bleachers that were purchased for $25,000 by the San Marcos High School PTA. The SMHS Aquatics Boosters are currently raising money for a new scoreboard and an on-deck Colorado timing system. Click here to make a donation.

Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects Inc. of Santa Barbara was the project architect. Rowley International of Palos Verdes Estates was the pool consultant and the contractor was Sharma-Merco in Moorpark.

Barbara Keyani is communications director of the Santa Barbara School District.

image
Almost as soon as the pool dedication ceremonies were over, water polo practice was under way. (Barbara Keyani photo / Santa Barbara School District)

