San Marcos High Makes a Splash with Cool New Pool

After nearly a year of construction, and in the school’s 50th anniversary year, San Marcos High dedicated its new swimming pool Thursday at the San Marcos Aquatics Complex. Afterward, swimmers dove right in to use it.

The $2.2 million pool, built with Measure V bond funds in a project that got under way in July, is 25 meters by 25 yards (eight lanes x seven lanes), significantly larger than the pool it replaced, which was 15 meters by 25 yards. Maximum occupancy is 123 people in the water and 263 on the deck. The 403,050-gallon pool features a one-meter diving board and accessible lifts for users with disabilities. The project also included rehabilitation of the outdoor basketball court, which served as a staging area during construction; a new concrete pad for team staging; new pool equipment; new operable windows in the pool office; and new pool area gates.

The pool deck sports new aluminum bleachers that were purchased for $25,000 by the San Marcos High School PTA. The SMHS Aquatics Boosters are currently raising money for a new scoreboard and an on-deck Colorado timing system. Click here to make a donation.

Kruger Bensen Ziemer Architects Inc. of Santa Barbara was the project architect. Rowley International of Palos Verdes Estates was the pool consultant and the contractor was Sharma-Merco in Moorpark.

Barbara Keyani is communications director of the Santa Barbara School District.