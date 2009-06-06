Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:19 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Cancer Center of Santa Barbara Marks 60 Years With a Celebration of Life

Nearly 1,500 survivors and their guests enjoy a day of smiles, fun — and hope — at Viva la Vida

By Kenny Lindberg, Noozhawk Intern | June 6, 2009 | 6:48 p.m.

The Cancer Center of Santa Barbara celebrated its 60th anniversary Saturday during its annual Viva la Vida festival at SBCC, drawing nearly 1,500 cancer survivors and guests, including Mayor Marty Blum.

“This is just an opportunity for people to celebrate life and forget about the disease for a day,” Cancer Center president Rick Scott said.

Blum, a breast cancer survivor, was impressed by the turnout. “You see people of all ages that have been affected by cancer, from kids to grandparents,” she said.

Blum thanked the Cancer Center, then she cut the anniversary cake — an act that was well-received by the crowd. Blum also encouraged those in treatment to fight on. “There are so many people in Santa Barbara who encourage and support you,” she said.

Cancer survivor and Santa Barbara Mayor Marty Blum cuts the cake in honor of the Cancer Center's 60th anniversary.
“The hardest thing for me was losing my hair,” breast cancer survivor Jerrie Shapiro said. “I got my boyfriend to shave my head, which I guess is pretty common, and I just wept the entire time. You feel like you lose your identity.”

Shapiro, who exercised regularly and ate a healthy diet, said finding out that she had cancer was the biggest surprise of her life. “It just happened so fast,” she said.

Dr. Lindsay Blount, a radiation oncologist, recalled the scare he faced five years ago when he received word that he had colon cancer.

Blount said that because he was a doctor, he knew the horrors he was facing and the potential of the disease to spread. It didn’t, and now he has “special empathy” for his patients who are fighting the disease.

Illiana Medina, 6, took advantage of the free face-painting.
Illiana Medina, 6, took advantage of the free face-painting. (Lindsay Groark / Cancer Center of Santa Barbara photo)

“This is a special event, where you meet so many courageous people,” said Dr. Tom Weisenburger, a 50-year survivor of thyroid cancer.

Saturday’s event featured a variety of free festivities, including children’s games, face painting, makeovers, massage tables, food, jumpers, a comedian, a dance contest and even three alpacas from West Ranch in Los Olivos.

“This is just a big party for everyone,” Cancer Center marketing coordinator Lindsay Groark said.

Now that Shapiro has won her fight with cancer, she said she just wants to encourage anyone she meets who is facing the disease. “I just want to go up to them and hug them, and say, ‘You’ll get through this,’” she said.

Noozhawk intern Kenny Lindberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

