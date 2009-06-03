Captain’s Log: Twists and Turns of the Thresher That Didn’t Get Away

The waterfront is abuzz with excitement, thanks to the first great thresher shark bite of the season. June is when the famed T-sharks invade our local waters in search of mackerel, sardines and anchovies. Eager anglers are on deck, freshening up their shark rigs and happily swapping tales of shark battles. Here’s one I shared …

Out of the corner of my eye I caught the eerie image of a phantom, rising up behind the large anchovy being slowly reeled in by a pre-teen girl. It was the unmistakable shape of a shark. This one moved quickly and furtively, dashing away and then back again. I yelled, “Thresher!” My deckhand, Tiffany, dashed for the cabin to grab a suitable rig, while I tossed a few baitfish out behind the boat.

The shark stayed close by, feeding on the chum I was slowly metering out. My deckhand came out with just the right rig for a sporting battle with a young thresher. We hooked up a six-inch mackerel, dropped the baitfish in the water and let it take line out until it was about 30 feet from the boat. Then we engaged the clicker, put the reel in freespool, and set it in a rod holder. I continued metering chumfish. It didn’t take 20 minutes before that reel screamed for three seconds and then went silent.

A pre-teen girl standing by the rod didn’t feel ready to tackle a shark (such a feeling must be respected), but her big brother was hyped with anticipation. He took the rod out of the holder and waited for my instructions. The reel screamed again and we let that critter run out about 10 yards of line. I told the lad to put the reel in gear, lift up and slam that hook home hard. He did, and that thresher greyhounded in the air three times and took off for open water at roughly mach III speed.

The fight lasted three quarters of an hour before the lad brought the fish close enough to safely take. My deckhand and I brought it aboard and kept everyone a safe distance from that wild tail and thrashing head. These passengers knew how delicious a thresher shark is, and opted to keep it — yet vowed to release any more that we caught. That’s what I like to hear ... keep only one for the table.

At this time of year we begin to see threshers in good numbers, taunting us with occasional acrobatic jumps. Right now they are here in local waters in sufficient numbers to target. They should remain in our waters right into early autumn.

The site of a thresher shark rising up behind your bait leaves a lasting memory. A long tough fight with a powerful shark is enough to hook a person on fishing for life. I’ll bet that pre-teen gal in the group will feel ready for a battle on her very next trip. I’ll be rooting for her.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a new nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need.