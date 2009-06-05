Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:33 am | Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Collaborative Project Explores ‘The Poetry of Science’

Local poets share words inspired by their scientific partners, at an event crafted by Santa Barbara poet laureate David Starkey

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | June 5, 2009 | 12:53 p.m.

It’s difficult to imagine more disparate vocations than the scientist and the poet. But on Friday night, nine scientists and nine local poets shared with the public the fruits of their collaborations at “The Poetry of Science” event, after each of the poets met and interviewed a scientist about their work and wrote a poem inspired by that research.

The collaborative project is the brainchild of the city’s poet laureate, David Starkey, who said he was inspired to try a collective project after hearing about the scientists’ organization, the National Center for Ecological Analysis and Synthesis, on a radio program.

The center, in downtown Santa Barbara but is affiliated with UCSB, has hosted more than 4,000 scientists since it began in 1995, conducts cross-disciplinary research and boasts more than 430 projects in ecology and other science fields. One of the center’s missions is to make science more accessible to the public, which prompted Starkey to contact the scientists serving residencies at the centers.

“I was blown away by the fact that there was this think-tank in downtown Santa Barbara in the Balboa Building that I was unaware of,” he said, which piqued his interest and prompted him to reach out to the organization.

Scientist Jai Ranganathan talks about his work before Santa Barbara poet laureate David Starkey read his poem.
Scientist Jai Ranganathan talks about his work before Santa Barbara poet laureate David Starkey read his poem. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“I connect everything with poetry, so I thought we would try it,” he said. A nearly full Fé Bland Forum at SBCC was proof of the event’s success.

The evening started with former Santa Barbara poet laureate Perie Longo and scientist Ben Halpern taking the stage. Halpern introduced himself as a scientist who studies maps and pictures of the oceans to better manage the ocean and its resources, for conservation and protection. Longo then read her poem, which she began writing the day of the Jesusita Fire after interviewing Halpern.

“Oh, blessed marine layer, come to rescue us again from fire’s claws pushing against the crimson winds, like gauze it hides the mountain wounds ... ,” she read. “What would it be like to dive, the marine biologist’s dream, into the last pristine place? Drift between sway of untouched kelp, leaves bright with health, view unpolluted seamounts and fjords, sink to where ancient coral walls are undamaged by anchor gouge, fishing trawl harvesting for souvenirs until all the fish have disappeared.”

“The poet and the scientist are doing much the same thing. ... Both may hope to produce a thing that will last,” poet John Ridland said before reading a poem he wrote after the Coyote Fire, which he decided to bring back after interviewing Jennifer Balch, who studies the global fire cycle.

Sociologist John Parker laughs with poet Enid Osborn just before she reads her poem inspired by his work.
Sociologist John Parker laughs with poet Enid Osborn just before she reads her poem inspired by his work. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

Although the similarities between poet and scientist were extolled throughout the evening, several chose to poke fun. Poet Barry Spacks read from one of his poems, called “My Scientist.” He wrote it for scientist Sadie Ryan, who studies the transmission of diseases in elephants and primates.

“Mostly she likes to count, to fill spreadsheets, to sample populations, invent software,” he read, garnering laughs from the audience, including Ryan, who stood on stage with him. “Oh, scientists so like to count! And foremost to get it right! While we slovenly poets need wild elixir for our work ... .”

After the event, Starkey, who read a poem he wrote for scientist Jai Ranganathan, said he was thrilled with the turnout of the event and hopes it will turn into an annual tradition.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 