Jesusita Fire: Red Cross Provides Shelter, Training

Eleven Jesusita Fire evacuees found a safe haven Tuesday night at the Red Cross emergency shelter at Dos Pueblos High School.

The American Red Cross, Santa Barbara County Chapter will continue to provide shelter and services as needed while crews continue to battle the blaze.

Residents interested in becoming disaster volunteers to assist during this fire and other disasters and urged to stop by chapter office at 2707 State St. before 7 p.m. Wednesday to register. Training will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. All new volunteers must take a Red Cross orientation and classes in emergency shelter operations and mass care, which will be held during the next several days.

