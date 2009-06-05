Wolf Endorses Assembly Candidate Susan Jordan

Santa Barbara County 2nd District Supervisor Janet Wolf has announced her support for the candidacy of Susan Jordan, who is running for the 35th District Assembly seat in 2010.

“Susan is an intelligent, seasoned, consummate professional with over three decades of business, public policy and ‘real life’ experience,” Wolf said. “As Santa Barbara 2nd District planning commissioner, and in the role of environmental advocate on coastal issues, Susan has demonstrated strong leadership and proven herself to be an astute advocate. Susan Jordan is smart and will be a responsive and effective state legislator. I am honored to endorse her candidacy.”

Jordan is the co-founder of the California Coastal Protection Network and Vote the Coast. She has been active in California politics since 1996.



As a former senior partner in a New York City-based market research firm, Jordan understands economic issues. As chairwoman of the Santa Barbara County Planning Commission, Jordan tackled regional planning concerns. She also has been a leader in women’s health issues.

For more information, e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.252.6271.

— Susan Jordan is a candidate for the 35th District Assembly seat.