Letter to the Editor: Beware of Rip Tides at Beach, Thank You to a Good Samaritan

I was at Carpinteria Beach with my daughter, Isabella, and her friend, both 12, on Sunday. They rented one of the large inner tube things to play in the water. Both girls are good swimmers. There were a lot of people in the water and it did not seem too wild or dangerous.

Well, I nearly lost both those girls today. They somehow got out too far and when they were trying to get back in were caught in some kind of a rip tide. At this point, I noticed this and started into the water with my friend, but thankfully there was a man in the water — Brad from Bakersfield — who went to the aid of both girls and one other young girl who was part of his group. They were all struggling to stay afloat and were crying and were very stressed. Brad saved my daughter’s life today, I am sure of it. I am not a good swimmer and if I had gone out to help ... I feel we might both be dead.

My point here: This is not the safest beach. I allowed my daughter to rent this tire, which I believe took them out too far. I as a mother did not keep a close enough watch on them until it might have been too late. Please publish this as a warning to all other parents. There were lifeguards on the beach but they did not see our episode.

I have been taking my kids to Carp beach for 30 years. This was the worst day of my life and I want to share this with others as we enter the beach season.

Thank you.

Connie Milano

Camarillo