Letter to the Editor: Marijuana Ingestion Has No Effect on Roadside Sobriety Tests

By Matt McLaughlin | June 6, 2010 | 4:06 p.m.

Roger Morgan, executive director for Coalition for a Drug-Free California, talks tough on the topic of impaired driving due to marijuana ingestion. Anyone else notice that Morgan didn’t mention a universally accepted impairment level concerning weed? That’s because a good many people can and do pass a roadside sobriety test no matter how much pot they smoke.

Marijuana metabolite found in urine tests and THC levels in blood tests do not measure impairment. The incorrect suggestion that they do was signed into law by the most gullible president this country has ever had, Ronald Reagan. He was directed to do so by drug-testing industry stockholders in 1989. Since then, millions of people have been accused of impairment using a phony science.

Morgan’s desire to have legitimate medicine have a known dose, known potency, known ingredients and be packaged properly with the harmful side effects duly noted is a noble idea. But Morgan knows that this ideal is not attainable as long as the federal government imprisons the very scientists who attempt to determine marijuana’s potential.

Of course, Morgan mentions superior pot as being a negative. Little did he think through the advantages of potent pot; one may decrease the amount of smoke inhaled if with less pot he has arrived at his destination. Then Morgan concludes with an empty threat, that the federal and state governments are going to impose economic sanctions against any local community that contributes to the public burden caused by “illicit drugs.”

So a substance that my state-regulated doctor recommends is “illicit”?

Matt McLaughlin
Santa Barbara

