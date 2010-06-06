Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:19 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: No One Is Better Qualified than Susan Jordan to Serve 35th Assembly District

By Sara Wan | June 6, 2010 | 4:57 p.m.

I have had the great pleasure of knowing and working with 35th Assembly District candidate Susan Jordan for many years. No one is better qualified to serve the district. A successful businesswoman and trained social worker who turned to the never lucrative world of nonprofit environmental protection, Susan has worked tirelessly to protect California’s coastal resources at the Coastal Commission, locally and in Sacramento, and she has done so with unequaled effectiveness.

Known for her ability to take on and master any challenge, Susan is a meticulous researcher and dogged campaigner for the small communities she’s helped up and down the state. Over the years, I’ve watched her tackle some of the most important environmental projects in California on a grassroots level. She’s raised money, rallied thousands and been enormously successful. Santa Barbara and the state owe her a debt for her work on many issues, particularly the BHP LNG proposal. Without Susan’s skill and efforts, this project would have been approved.

To claim that she took a junket paid for by the very interests whose projects she worked so hard to defeat is blatantly false. In fact, it is a flat out lie. Nothing in the mailer is factually accurate. This is politics at its worst. I find it quite interesting to note that while her opponent falsely accuses her of taking money for a junket, he is the one, not Susan, who has received money from oil and gas interests.

The 35th Assembly District will be very fortunate to have someone of Susan’s caliber looking out for them. She will work for her constituents and not the special interests. She can be effective without compromising her integrity, and she understands the intricate balance between protecting our planet and protecting our economy, assuring quality of life for future generations.

Sara Wan
Malibu

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 