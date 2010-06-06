Letter to the Editor: No One Is Better Qualified than Susan Jordan to Serve 35th Assembly District

I have had the great pleasure of knowing and working with 35th Assembly District candidate Susan Jordan for many years. No one is better qualified to serve the district. A successful businesswoman and trained social worker who turned to the never lucrative world of nonprofit environmental protection, Susan has worked tirelessly to protect California’s coastal resources at the Coastal Commission, locally and in Sacramento, and she has done so with unequaled effectiveness.

Known for her ability to take on and master any challenge, Susan is a meticulous researcher and dogged campaigner for the small communities she’s helped up and down the state. Over the years, I’ve watched her tackle some of the most important environmental projects in California on a grassroots level. She’s raised money, rallied thousands and been enormously successful. Santa Barbara and the state owe her a debt for her work on many issues, particularly the BHP LNG proposal. Without Susan’s skill and efforts, this project would have been approved.

To claim that she took a junket paid for by the very interests whose projects she worked so hard to defeat is blatantly false. In fact, it is a flat out lie. Nothing in the mailer is factually accurate. This is politics at its worst. I find it quite interesting to note that while her opponent falsely accuses her of taking money for a junket, he is the one, not Susan, who has received money from oil and gas interests.

The 35th Assembly District will be very fortunate to have someone of Susan’s caliber looking out for them. She will work for her constituents and not the special interests. She can be effective without compromising her integrity, and she understands the intricate balance between protecting our planet and protecting our economy, assuring quality of life for future generations.

Sara Wan

Malibu