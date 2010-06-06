Measure J Opponents Line Up to Make Case against Paredon Project

Snaking down Carpinteria Avenue from the post office at Casitas Pass Road, taking a left on Linden Avenue, and lining Carpinteria’s main street to the railroad tracks and beyond, hundreds of Carpinterians paraded and waved homemade “No on Measure J” placards Friday evening — matching their chants to the constant horn honking from car-driving, like-minded residents. Their unified message rang loud and clear in this typically sleepy seaside hamlet: The town is not for sale and no amount of promised money from a proposed oil drilling initiative will change their minds.

To be voted on in Tuesday’s election, Venoco Inc.’s proposed Measure J, aka the Paredon Project, would allow a 140-foot drilling rig to dominate the Carpinteria coastline; create risks of blowouts, oil spills and toxic vapors; generate excessive noise, air and light pollution; prohibit local regulatory oversight; and endanger pristine beaches, the Carpinteria Bluffs Nature Preserve and a rare harbor seal rookery.

Friday’s friendly neighborly rally was sponsored by CAP (Citizens Committee Against Paredon Initiative), an all-volunteer, grassroots group battling “big oil” to save the charm and specialness of Carpinteria, California’s only remaining classic beach town.

“Having so many people turn out on such short notice is amazing but not surprising, community sentiments are running high, we must defeat Measure J and save our town,” said Ted Rhodes, co-chairman of Citizens CAP. The rally culminated at the intersection of Linden and Eighth Street, where an inflatable blimp replicated the height of the 140-foot proposed oil rig and volunteers created the incessant clanking noise pollution from the drilling.

Public officials and those running for office helping to spread the urgent “No on J” message included Carpinteria Mayor Gregg Carty; City Council members Al Clark and Kathleen Reddington; Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara; Assemblyman Pedro Nava, D-Santa Barbara; and Democratic Assembly candidate Susan Jordan, Nava’s wife.

The peaceful demonstration lasted from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Afterward, participants made a point to patronize downtown merchants to support the local economy.

— Amy Orozco represents CAP (Citizens Committee Against Paredon Initiative).