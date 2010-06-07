Sunday, April 22 , 2018, 2:14 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Downtown State Street Retail Spaces Showing a Bit of a Revival

Lower rents spur an interesting resurgence but plenty of availability remains

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Columnist | updated logo | June 7, 2010 | 12:44 a.m.

[Noozhawk’s note: With this column, longtime Santa Barbara business writer Ray Estrada will begin providing regular business reports for Noozhawk readers. E-mail tips and questions to him at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).]

A year ago, many observers might have looked at downtown Santa Barbara’s empty storefronts along State Street and wondered when they would ever be filled again — especially in the wake of the nation’s worst economic downturn since the 1930s.

After the departure of more State Street businesses since mid-2009, however, Santa Barbara County’s premier retail district has seen a drop in triple-net leases to about $2 per square foot in some cases from more than $3. Although a recent walk through the area revealed more than a dozen storefronts showing little sign of life, a new crop of businesses is filling the gaps.

During the Memorial Day weekend, the G by GUESS clothing store, formerly Anchor Blue, quietly opened at 820 State St. A block away, another clothing and accessories retailer, Tilly’s, 917 State St., pushed closer to its opening later this month. Those two key storefronts in the heart of State Street took more than a year to fill.

Other encouraging signs after the last two years’ exodus include some smaller storefronts, such as the Morgan & Teach showroom at 1125 State St. The company manufactures custom wide-plank, exotic wood floors for residential and commercial buildings.

David Ebers offers a variety of flooring samples at his new Morgan & Teach showroom, 1125 State St.
David Ebers offers a variety of flooring samples at his new Morgan & Teach showroom, 1125 State St. (Ray Estrada / Noozhawk photo)

Morgan & Teach plans to move its manufacturing facility to the Central Coast from Oregon, bringing as many as a dozen jobs with it, said Marc Hyman, a company spokesman. He said the lower rents compelled the company to open a store where it will get a great deal of foot traffic.

Another storefront gap was filled with the recent opening of Cranky’s bike shop, 1014 State St., in a third of the space once occupied by Morninglory Music, which closed two years ago. Cranky’s took up half the space leased by Del Sol, a retailer of clothing that changes color in sunlight. Although it’s slowly moving out, Del Sol continues to operate until another tenant can be found.

After 40 years of business in the area, Open Air Bicycles abruptly closed May 27, just a few months after recently moving to 1303 State St. from its longtime location adjacent to the Santa Barbara train station off Lower State Street.

Meanwhile, in the 1200 block of State Street, two businesses opened in Victoria Court: Punch, an eclectic boutique and home furnishing shop, and the Arbor skate and snowboard store, which held its grand opening Saturday.

Also to open soon in the 1000 block is Crossroads Trading Co., which will buy, sell and trade recycled clothing. It joins a similar storefront business, The Closet, 920 State St., in the buying and selling of clothing. The Closet opened earlier this year.

Other interesting additions to the downtown district include La Tavola, a fine linen rental shop at 1102 State St.

With the earlier sale of the building now occupied by Borders bookstore at the corner of State and Canon Perdido streets, watch for some changes on the horizon. Earlier this year, Borders Group Inc. repaid a $42.5 million loan to the Pershing Square private equity firm and secured more access to credit, which gives the retailer much-needed breathing room. It has another large loan to repay next year.

Borders has lost market share to Barnes & Noble, which has a store in the next block at 829 State St. In Borders’ most recent quarter, which included the holidays, sales fell 14 percent at its superstores that have been open at least a year.

On May 27, Borders Group reported a sharp decline in sales, as consumers shifted to the electronic books offered by rivals, sending the shares of the No. 2 specialty U.S. bookseller down more than 8 percent. Borders is set to launch its own electronic bookstore this month.

Standard & Poor’s analyst Michael Souers has lowered his recommendation on Borders stock to sell from hold. He said the sales drop was worse than his projection and noted that it marked the seventh straight quarter of double-digit declines.

Moving down to the 700 block of State Street, the owners of California Crisp Café, 718 State St., have transformed the eatery into Kozmo’s, which has a full menu and $1 draft beer. Nearby, at the corner of State and De la Guerra streets, the former Left at Albuquerque restaurant site remains vacant at Paseo Nuevo.

Also remaining vacant is the 509 State St. site, which still promises to be a Brazilian restaurant someday.

The India House, 418 State St., allows patrons to shop for furniture and other items while dining.
The India House, 418 State St., allows patrons to shop for furniture and other items while dining. (Ray Estrada / Noozhawk photo)

At 435 State St., meanwhile, Whiskey Richards has remodeled its façade and interior bar. The saloon shut down earlier this year for the facelift.

Nearby, the India House opened recently at 418 State St., but shows little signs of bringing in much foot traffic, despite it 3 to 7 p.m. happy hour to rival next door’s drink specials at Sharkeez Baja Cantina, which has updated its menu. The Saigon Vietnamese Restaurant, 424-A State St., closed in May, but the proprietor still runs three other eateries with the same name in Santa Barbara: 318 N. Milpas St., 1230-A State St. and 3987-A State St.

Across the street is yet another diner-type restaurant called Billies, 413 State St.

At State and Yanonali streets, the relocated Bay Café is moving closer to opening soon. Across the street at the former Big Dog outlet store, 6 E. Yanonali St., Raoul Textile Studio plans to open this summer. It will showcase “hand-printed textiles and garden and home accessories,” according to its owners.

Looking to Upper State Street, meanwhile, the long-awaited Plow to Porch organic market opened recently at 3204 State St. Plow to Porch also delivers its produce, which is grown on the Central Coast.

Noozhawk contributor Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 