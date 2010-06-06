Women’s Soccer Coming to CSU Channel Islands

CSU Channel Islands will field a women’s soccer team in the fall of 2011, the Camarillo school’s first intercollegiate sport.
Carl Reed, CSUCI’s athletic director, said 60 percent of the student enrollment is female so women’s soccer made sense.
“Looking at the soccer landscape here in Ventura County, from high schools, AYSO, soccer clubs and the programs at the community colleges, it was clear there was talent and interest in the sport,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do. We’re sending a message to our students that we recognize their needs.”
Reed will continue to guide the university toward more intercollegiate competition in NCAA Division II. The school, which opened in 2002 and whose mascot is the Dolphin, will be a member of the California Collegiate Athletic Association, which includes Cal Poly Pomona, Cal State Los Angeles, Cal State San Bernardino, Chico State, CSU Dominguez Hills, CSU East Bay, CSU Monterey Bay, CSU Stanislaus, Humboldt State, San Francisco State, Sonoma State and UC San Diego.
Click here for more information on CSUCI athletics.
— Licensed clinical psychologist Neil Rocklin is a psychology lecturer at CSU Channel Islands.