Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:42 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

CEC’s Refill Stations Getting Students to ‘Rethink the Drink’

Program at six local schools proves successful in reducing the use of plastic bottles

By Kathi King for Community Environmental Council | June 6, 2011 | 7:18 p.m.

Since installing six refill stations on local elementary, junior high, high school and college campuses at the beginning of the year, the Community Environmental Council reports that students have used the stations 46,827 times as of Monday — dramatically reducing their use of disposable plastic water bottles.

The CEC launched its “Rethink the Drink” campaign in January, installing six refilling stations at Santa Barbara High (two units), Santa Barbara Junior High, Franklin Elementary, Montecito Union Elementary and the Westmont College gym. The refill stations dispense cold, filtered water with both a regular water fountain spout and a quick-fill mechanism, and electronically display the number of times they’ve been used.

Before the project, a waste audit of Franklin Elementary showed that student, faculty and staff were using (and throwing away) 275 bottles of water per week. Since installing a refill station, they used fewer than 50 a week. Over the course of a school year, that’s the equivalent of going from more than 11,000 bottles to fewer than 2,000.

“It is such a wonderful thing to teach students about saving the environment by them taking part,” Franklin Principal Casie Killgore said. “Students as young as 4 have learned about how they are saving the Earth by using canteens and the refill station. Our kids are healthier and have decided they’d rather drink water than bring anything from home because the canteens are cool and the water tastes good.”

To encourage the students to use the refill stations, the CEC and its project funders distributed reusable stainless steel canteens to all 600 students and staff at Franklin Elementary. At Santa Barbara High, 200 canteens were distributed with the help of the Dons Net Café student entrepreneur class, and Santa Barbara Junior High raffled more than 50 canteens to students. Using its own funding, the Montecito Union School PTA’s Green Team distributes canteens at the beginning of the year to every student and staff member.

In addition, CEC attends classes and rallies to educate the student body about the negative health and environmental impacts of bottled water, such as:

» The production and transportation of bottled water is very energy intensive. More than 17 million barrels of oil each year are used to bring bottled water to our stores — enough to fuel 1 million vehicles for a year.

» Bottled water is not safety-tested as often as tap water, and can cost more than 1,000 times the price of tap.

“Despite being recyclable, most bottled water is consumed on-the-go, and fewer than 30 percent of the bottles are recycled,” said Kathi King, the CEC’s Rethink the Drink program manager. “The rest end up in landfills or as trash in storm drains and watersheds.”

This week, the CEC is releasing “Pointless Plastic,” a short video highlighting the need to reduce dependence upon bottled water. Click here to view the video.

Rethink the Drink’s funding partners are the Orfalea Foundations, the Ann Jackson Family Foundation, MedBridge Development and the Montecito Union School Green Team.

— Kathi King is the manager of the Community Environmental Council’s Rethink the Drink program.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 