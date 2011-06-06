Gerald Carpenter: La Petite Chouette to Take to the Air at Lobero

The performance ensemble known as the La Petite Chouette Aerial Dance Company will present a show titled “Vesna” at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Santa Barbara’s Lobero Theatre.

Although members style themselves an “aerial dance company,” La Petite Chouette is, in fact, a kind of circus.

The company uses six classic aerial apparatuses, such as trapezes, and, to cite their own explanation, “echoing the spatial awareness of modern dance’s Horton technique, writhing and leaping aerialists take flight, invoking the moodiness of a spring afternoon.”

Well, that sounds like fun, doesn’t it? Besides, the company is a Santa Barbara original.

The performance will be accompanied by live guitar music from Chris Fossek.

Tickets to La Petite Chouette’s “Vesna” performance are $26 for adults and $19 for children age 12 or younger, and can be purchased through the Lobero box office at 33 E. Canon Perdido St. or 805.963.0761. Click here to order online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .