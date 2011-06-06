Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:41 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Laguna Blanca School, Class of 2011

Commencement will be held June 15 to honor the graduating seniors

By Tara Broucqsault for Laguna Blanca School | June 6, 2011 | 8:23 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School’s commencement ceremony will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Ronald Marshall Alex Jr.
James Robert Bartlein
Carolina Amanda Beltran
Durante Domenico Bozzini
Krysta Lynn Brown
Sean Austin Burke
Ian Alexander Carradine
Layla Kulani Christian
Austin Nathaniel Danson
Kelsey Anne Douglas
Kevin Ian Drew
Monica Duran
Spencer Dean Dusebout
Kelly Nicole Furukawa
Marlene Jane Gama
Elizabeth Laura Goldmuntz
Connor Richard Gray
John Stewart Green
Mariah Therese Hawes
Tessa Hayum
Maaya Chandra Hensman
Lillie Grace Hodges
Pascal Raymond Karam
Julia Rikalo Kent
Jordan Donald Lavorin
Olivia Elizabeth Liebman
Parker Alexander Lilly
Connor Michael Lynch
Chase William McAdams
Lauren Joy McAlister
Julian Joseph Messina
Jeffrey Albert Nelson
Natalie Claire Iyoko Nomura
Ryan Alexander Ortiz
Caroline Michel Pickett
Matthew James Puzder
Abby Alice Reutzel
Dane DiMaggio Rios
Austin Overfield Wrigley Rusack
Amanda Katherine Schulenberg
Kayla Brooke Schwartz
Elliot Abram Serbin
Jordan Natasha Shannon
Imelda Celene Silva
Fletcher Colin Sipple
Peter Paulson Sorensen
Arthur John Stegall, IV
Madeleine Ilyssa Stephens
Arabella Wellington Watters-Grubstein
Arabella Louise Weston-Smith
Hilary Gray Williamson
Jingxin Jessie Zhen

— Tara Broucqsault is the director of communications for Laguna Blanca School.

