Santa Barbara Councilwoman Michael Self to Seek Re-election

Santa Barbara City Councilwoman Michael Self announced Monday that she will seek re-election in the Nov. 8 election, with her official announcement set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a news conference at City Hall, 735 Anacapa St.

Self, a 27-year resident of Santa Barbara, was elected to the position in November 2009 to fill the position vacated by Mayor Helene Schneider.

Self serves on the Sustainability and Finance committees and is the liaison to the Historic Landmarks Commission, the Sign Committee, the Metropolitan Transit District and the Creeks Advisory Committee.

“I was seen as a single-issue candidate, to get rid of the hated bulb-outs and traffic-calming mania,” Self said in a news release issued Monday, adding that she believes she surprised many by achieving more than that. “I stand on my record. Our city is better off than it was two years ago.”

Thursday’s news conference will be open to the public.

