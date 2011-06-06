Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:52 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Vasari Building on Santa Barbara Street; 2 Injuries Reported

A civilian male suffers burns and a city firefighter is treated for a back injury

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | June 6, 2011 | 3:23 p.m.

A civilian and a firefighter suffered injuries Monday morning after a fire broke out in a commercial building at 122 Santa Barbara St. A dog was also rescued from the blaze.

About 10:30 a.m. Monday, a structure fire in the area was reported to 9-1-1, according to Pat McElroy, the Santa Barbara City Fire Department’s operations division chief.

Several engines had already noticed large amounts of smoke in the area before the call, and crews arrived to find heavy smoke in the front and rear of the 3,000-square-foot commercial building, home to Vasari Plaster and Stucco.

McElroy called it a defensive fire, meaning it was deemed unsafe for entry by firefighters, so crews focused on containing the fire and protecting surrounding buildings. He said there was a partial collapse of the structure.

Firefighters were successful in containing the fire and controlled the blaze about 11:30 a.m.

McElroy said a civilian adult male was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for a burn injury that was not considered life-threatening. A city firefighter suffered a back injury and received medical attention.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, McElroy said.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

