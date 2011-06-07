SBCC Trustees to Reconvene Wednesday to Continue Serban Evaluation

The board meeting will be on top of 10 hours of previous discussion on the matter

The SBCC Board of Trustees plans to resume on Wednesday its evaluation of Superintendent/President Andreea Serban.

Wednesday’s meeting will build on nearly 10 hours of discussion that the trustees have already had in the previous weeks.

Personnel matters are handled in closed session, and officials can’t comment on the discussion except to report any action they’ve taken.

Just weeks after new board members Marty Blum, Marsha Croninger, Peter Haslund and Lisa Macker were sworn in, Serban’s evaluation was placed on the agenda. She is the only employee who answers directly to the board, and the evaluation is done annually.

Since the move by trustees, both advocates for and against Serban have showed up to speak during public comment at board meetings.

Serban was also in the running for the president position at Mount San Antonio College earlier this year, but later said she had chosen to stay at SBCC.

Open session, including public comment, will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Room A211 in the MacDougall Administration Center. The trustees will then adjourn to closed session, and will reconvene to announce any reportable action.

