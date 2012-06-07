Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:25 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Developer Likely to Pursue Alan Road Access for Veronica Meadows Project

Santa Barbara voters reject developer Mark Lee's proposal, Measure Y, to build a connection bridge over Arroyo Burro Creek

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | June 7, 2012 | 1:36 a.m.

After Santa Barbara voters’ resounding defeat on Tuesday of Measure Y, Veronica Meadows developer Mark Lee can’t build a bridge over Arroyo Burro Creek to his housing project, leaving him to find another way to connect the 25-home development to a major road.

The most likely, of course, is having the neighboring Alan Road be the main access to the project from Cliff Drive, since it dead-ends at the edge of his still undeveloped property.

Lee backed Measure Y with a $250,000 campaign of his own money, but 65.9 percent of voters opposed the measure.

Lee’s attorney, Steve Amerikaner, said they’ll be examining their options, though Alan Road is “the most logical option.” Though Lee had already won approval for the housing development itself, he’d have to go through the review process for the access proposal, getting the OK from the Planning Commission and City Council.

Lee has been fighting to get his housing development built for 12 years, and the plan included a concrete access bridge across Arroyo Burro Creek to connect the homes to Las Positas Road. Lee would have paid for the bridge construction and creek restoration in the area.

Since the bridge would rest partly on undeveloped city parkland, a Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge decided Lee had to get voter approval for the bridge.

Many Alan Road residents had campaign signs in their yards, with the vast majority opposing the project, but that wasn’t always the case.

Some initially supported the bridge because it would avoid more traffic through the neighborhood, but became concerned about the impacts to the creek environment that lines their backyards.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 