Community Invited to Courthouse Celebration on Tuesday

For more than 80 years, the Santa Barbara Courthouse has been a community treasure, as the seat of county government and a place of civic pride and celebration.

On Tuesday, June 12, at 11 a.m. sharp, the sound of the courthouse bells will once again be driven by the fully renovated courthouse clock, and water will once again flow from the restored Spirit of the Ocean fountain.

After the ceremony, attendees will be treated to music, refreshments, tours of the courthouse and viewing of the newly created Bisno Schall Clock Gallery.

Note: Please arrive by 10:50 a.m. to help count down to the bells sounding at 11 a.m. sharp.

The Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation is the local nonprofit responsible for raising funds to preserve and protect this beloved California and National Historical Landmark from deterioration.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Courthouse Legacy Foundation.