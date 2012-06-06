Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 8:35 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

CSU Channel Islands, SBCC Partnership Brings New Degree Programs to Santa Barbara

Students can earn bachelor’s degrees in psychology and early childhood education, as well as an MBA

By Nancy Gill for CSU Channel Islands | June 6, 2012 | 2:01 p.m.

CSU Channel Islands and Santa Barbara City College have partnered to offer students in the Santa Barbara area three new bachelor’s degree programs — one leading to an MBA.

The two institutions will formally kick off their expanded partnership with a news conference featuring students, faculty and administrators at 1 p.m. Monday, June 18 in the Luria Conference and Press Center on the SBCC campus.

Beginning this fall, students will be able to work toward a CI bachelor of arts in psychology on the SBCC campus. In fall 2013, the campus will also offer a bachelor of arts in early childhood education and a bachelor-of-science-to-MBA program in which students can obtain a bachelor’s degree in business and an MBA in as few as 3½ years. A dedicated office space, where CI advisers and faculty will meet with current and prospective students, is now open.

The three new degrees expand on existing opportunities for students in the Santa Barbara area to obtain a CSU degree without the need to commute, relocate or enroll in an online program. CI has offered a bachelor of science in business at SBCC and an MBA in Goleta since fall 2011. It recently expanded its nursing program to Goleta in a partnership with Cottage Health System.

“We at CI have an institutional commitment to serve the citizens of the Santa Barbara region and are building academic programs and an infrastructure to do so for years to come,” said Dr. Gary Berg, associate vice president for Academic Affairs, Extended University/International Programs. “By holding CI bachelor’s completion programs on the SBCC campus, we are reaching SBCC graduates who would not ordinarily be able to attend CI.”

“In these challenging economic times, institutions must work together to ensure that students in our respective communities have the best and most affordable access to higher education,” said Dr. Jack Friedlander, acting president/superintendent at SBCC. “Providing these programs on our campus will enable a large number of people in the Santa Barbara region to pursue a bachelor’s degree and/or MBA from a CSU campus. If these programs are successful, we will identify additional CI bachelor’s degree programs on our campus.”

The programs in psychology, early childhood education and bachelor-of-science.-to-MBA were selected based on high demand from SBCC students. About 25 to 30 students would be accepted into each program annually. Courses are taught by CI faculty and are scheduled primarily on Saturdays, with some optional course work on Friday evenings.

SBCC and CI also are collaborating on a federal grant to offer accelerated programs for SBCC students majoring in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) to transfer seamlessly to CI and complete their four-year degrees. Click here for more information.

— Nancy Gill is the director of communications and marketing for CSU Channel Islands.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 