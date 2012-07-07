Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:59 pm | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Dos Pueblos Cancels Wednesday’s Summer School Classes for HVAC Work

The helicopter scheduled to install the units has been fighting wildfires in Montana

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | July 7, 2012 | 12:30 a.m.

The helicopter HVAC (heating, ventilation, and cooling system) lift at Dos Pueblos High School planned for Saturday morning has been rescheduled for Wednesday morning.

The project was rescheduled because the helicopter needed to accomplish the task has been in Montana supporting the fight against wildfires. The helicopter will soon be returning to Southern California and will be available briefly, after servicing, for use at the high school at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

The old HVAC units were removed by helicopter from the school’s roofs in early April.

On Wednesday, from about 8 a.m. to noon, 17 new HVAC units will be lifted by helicopter from the Dos Pueblos parking lot at Cathedral Oaks and Alameda streets (next to the Elings Performing Arts Center) and placed on about a dozen buildings.

To accomplish the task, the Federal Aviation Administration requires a closed campus. Summer school is currently in session. All of Wednesday’s summer classes at the school will be canceled. The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s TeleParent automated call system will be used to inform parents of the cancellation.

The four-hour use of a helicopter to move the HVAC units is the most efficient and cost-effective means of accomplishing the task. The use of cranes would require days and, as noted, in some campus locations the space configurations would not allow for the use of cranes.

Dos Pueblos High School’s construction work is made possible through Measure Q2010 bond funds.

— Barbara Keyani is administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

